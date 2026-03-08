default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Tanev was scratched for the fifth straight game Saturday.

Tanev's lost his place in the lineup to Alex Kerfoot, who returned from an upper-body injury coming out of the Olympic break. The 34-year-old Tanev has had a nightmarish first season with Utah, producing just two assists with 32 shots on net, 125 hits, 28 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 45 contests. This is the first season of his three-year deal carrying a $2.5 million cap hit.

More News