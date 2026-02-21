Desnoyers scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-5 shootout loss to Charlottetown on Friday.

Desnoyers' point streak is up to 12 games, and eight of his last 10 outings have seen him produce multiple points. He has eight goals and 19 assists during the streak. For the season, the Mammoth prospect is up to 16 goals, 40 helpers, 89 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 33 appearances, displaying quality throughout the campaign.