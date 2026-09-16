Desnoyers (leg) is believed to be healthy for the start of training camp, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports.

Desnoyers missed rookie camp last weekend due to a left leg injury, but he was considered day-to-day and appears to be healthy for the start of training camp after general manager Bill Armstrong said Wednesday that the Mammoth aren't dealing with any injuries heading into camp. The 19-year-old should have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with AHL Tucson during camp, though it's also possible that he returns to QMJHL Moncton for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.