Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Continues strong January
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desnoyers scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 7-4 win over Saint John on Thursday.
Desnoyers has earned five goals and six assists over eight games in January. The Mammoth prospect is up to 11 goals, 36 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 25 appearances. He's having a strong season for the Wildcats which should bode well for his continued development.
