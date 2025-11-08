Desnoyers scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 4-3 loss to Sherbrooke on Friday.

Desnoyers has earned back-to-back multi-point efforts, collecting a goal and three assists. He started the year sidelined while recovering from wrist surgery he underwent over the summer. The talented center should be a leader on offense for the Wildcats throughout 2025-26 after being selected fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by Utah.