Desnoyers scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 11-1 win over Halifax on Friday.

Moncton's won 10 straight games, and Desnoyers has gotten on the scoresheet in nine straight outings. He has five goals and 16 helpers in that span. For the season, the Mammoth prospect is up to 50 points in just 30 appearances, with his playmaking (37 assists) taking center stage.