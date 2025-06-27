Desnoyers was the fourth overall pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Desnoyers is the most complete two-way pivot in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The details in his game are impeccable, which is something considering he turned 18 in April. He's completely committed to playing a defensive game, and he can suffocate top-level opponents with ease. But Desnoyers can also play in every situation, chew big minutes and score. And he's a relentless competitor. At minimum, Desnoyers is a better Phillip Danault. At best? A lot of scouts see Nico Hischier. Desnoyers doesn't have the high-end skill that the best guys in the 2025 class have, but there's a lot of on-ice value in a consistent 65-plus point pivot who's great at the dot and on the first power play.