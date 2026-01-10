Desnoyers scored two goals and added an assist in QMJHL Moncton's 9-2 win over Newfoundland on Saturday.

Desnoyers showed off his playmaking on the international stage with six helpers over seven points during Team Canada's run to the bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. He's also leaned more assist-heavy with the Wildcats this year, totaling eight goals and 21 helpers over 19 appearances. Saturday's effort was the second two-goal game for the Mammoth prospect this season, and he hasn't been held off the scoresheet in any QMJHL game he's played since Nov. 16.