Desnoyers logged three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-0 win over Baie-Comeau on Saturday.

Desnoyers had 14 points in nine outings in January. He carried momentum from the World Junior Championship, where he posted six assists in seven contests. Desnoyers is up to 39 points in 26 appearances this season. He set up fellow Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith twice in Saturday's win, which looks to be a preview of coming attractions for Utah fans.