Desnoyers posted three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-1 win over Cape Breton on Thursday.

Desnoyers has at least one helper in 10 straight games, racking up five goals and 16 assists in that span. The surge has him up to 25 points through 17 appearances this season. Desnoyers plays a strong two-way game, and while the scoring hasn't fully clicked this year, his 61 goals in 133 career junior games is enough of a positive when combined with his steady playmaking skills.