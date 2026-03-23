Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Signs entry-level contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desnoyers signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth on Monday.
Desnoyers was the fourth overall pick by the Mammoth in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he's spent this season with QMJHL Moncton. Across 45 appearances with the Wildcats this year, he's racked up 22 goals, 56 assists, 36 PIM and a plus-36 rating, and he'll attempt to continue his development next year on his new deal that begins in the 2026-27 campaign.
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