Desnoyers notched three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-2 win over Saint John on Friday.

Desnoyers is rolling with three goals and 11 assists during his seven-game point streak. The Mammoth prospect is up to 11 goals, 43 points, 78 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 28 appearances. He's doing just slightly better on a per-game basis than his 84-point effort over 56 regular-season contests last year.