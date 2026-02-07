Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Three assists in QMJHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desnoyers notched three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 5-2 win over Saint John on Friday.
Desnoyers is rolling with three goals and 11 assists during his seven-game point streak. The Mammoth prospect is up to 11 goals, 43 points, 78 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 28 appearances. He's doing just slightly better on a per-game basis than his 84-point effort over 56 regular-season contests last year.
More News
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Rattles off three helpers•
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Continues strong January•
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Pops off with three points•
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Records trio of assists•
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Piles up four points•
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Earns two points Friday•