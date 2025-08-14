General manager Bill Armstrong said Thursday that Desnoyers underwent successful wrist surgery and is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks.

Desnoyers was selected by the Mammoth with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but his procedure means that he'll get a delayed start to his NHL career. The 18-year-old will presumably be sidelined until at least late October, and it seems unlikely that he'll join the Mammoth once he's healthy. Desnoyers has spent the past two seasons with QMJHL Moncton, recording 55 goals and 85 points over 116 regular-season appearances.