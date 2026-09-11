General manager Bill Armstrong said Friday that Desnoyers (leg) is considered day-to-day and won't participate in rookie camp, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Desnoyers sustained a left leg injury while playing for Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase in early August. Although he was initially listed on the Mammoth's roster for rookie camp, he's still dealing with his injury and will be held off the ice. However, Armstrong said that Desnoyers will be available for training camp, so it seems unlikely that the injury will impact the 19-year-old's availability for the start of the regular season.