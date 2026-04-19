Hebig scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Tucson's 5-4 win over Henderson on Saturday.

This was Hebig's second multi-point effort in the last five games. The forward has 25 goals and a career-high 54 points over 68 appearances for the Roadrunners this season. It's been a great year for the eight-year AHL veteran, who continues to provide experience for Tucson.