Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Hat trick, assist for Tucson
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hebig scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Tucson's 5-4 win over Henderson on Saturday.
This was Hebig's second multi-point effort in the last five games. The forward has 25 goals and a career-high 54 points over 68 appearances for the Roadrunners this season. It's been a great year for the eight-year AHL veteran, who continues to provide experience for Tucson.
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