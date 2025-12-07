default-cbs-image
Hebig scored three goals in AHL Tucson's 6-2 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Hebig was limited to three helpers over seven contests between multi-goal games. This was the third time this year he's potted at least two goals in an outing. For the season, the forward has 11 goals, 19 points and 60 shots on net over 21 appearances with the Roadrunners.

