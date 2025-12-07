Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Hat trick in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hebig scored three goals in AHL Tucson's 6-2 win over San Jose on Saturday.
Hebig was limited to three helpers over seven contests between multi-goal games. This was the third time this year he's potted at least two goals in an outing. For the season, the forward has 11 goals, 19 points and 60 shots on net over 21 appearances with the Roadrunners.
More News
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Two more goals for Roadrunners•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Nets both goals in AHL loss•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Three points in AHL loss•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Lands two-way contract•
-
Hockey Club's Cameron Hebig: Pens two-way deal•