Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Logs three assists in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hebig notched three assists in AHL Tucson's 7-3 win over Calgary on Friday.
Hebig is up to 15 goals and 24 assists over 40 appearances this season with the Roadrunners. He got a one-week stint with the Mammoth in January, but he didn't make his NHL debut. At 29 years old, he's unlikely to become an NHL regular, but he's been a steady AHL veteran with Tucson over the last three campaigns.
More News
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Returned to minors•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Receives first call-up•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Hat trick in AHL win•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Two more goals for Roadrunners•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Nets both goals in AHL loss•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Three points in AHL loss•