Hebig notched three assists in AHL Tucson's 7-3 win over Calgary on Friday.

Hebig is up to 15 goals and 24 assists over 40 appearances this season with the Roadrunners. He got a one-week stint with the Mammoth in January, but he didn't make his NHL debut. At 29 years old, he's unlikely to become an NHL regular, but he's been a steady AHL veteran with Tucson over the last three campaigns.