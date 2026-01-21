Hebig was called up from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Hebig will get his first NHL call-up after an electric start to the 2025-26 campaign. He's earned 15 goals and 18 assists over 35 contests this season, which already makes it his second-best output in the AHL. The 29-year-old forward is not a lock to play, but it's a possibility now that he's on the NHL roster.