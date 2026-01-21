Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Receives first call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hebig was called up from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Hebig will get his first NHL call-up after an electric start to the 2025-26 campaign. He's earned 15 goals and 18 assists over 35 contests this season, which already makes it his second-best output in the AHL. The 29-year-old forward is not a lock to play, but it's a possibility now that he's on the NHL roster.
More News
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Hat trick in AHL win•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Two more goals for Roadrunners•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Nets both goals in AHL loss•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Three points in AHL loss•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Lands two-way contract•