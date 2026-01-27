Mammoth's Cameron Hebig: Returned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hebig was loaned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Utah recalled Dmitri Simashev from the minors. Hebig has been a healthy scratch in three straight games for Utah and hasn't made his NHL debut yet. He has 15 goals and 33 points in 35 AHL outings this season.
