Hebig scored twice on five shots and added an assist in AHL Tucson's 4-3 loss to Manitoba on Wednesday.

Hebig's performance put him up to four goals and eight points through eight games this season. He took a step forward with a 26-goal, 47-point effort over 67 regular-season outings in 2024-25, which was his best AHL campaign to date. However, the 28-year-old would likely need a lot of things to go his way to earn a call-up and his NHL debut with the Mammoth.