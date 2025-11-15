Hebig scored twice on seven shots in AHL Tucson's 6-2 loss to Colorado on Friday.

Hebig has six goals and two assists over his last six games. Overall, he's at 13 points in as many games for the Roadrunners this season, representing a big step up from his breakthrough of 26 goals and 47 points in 67 regular-season outings last year. Hebig would likely peak as a bottom-six option should the Mammoth summon him to the NHL, but his scoring touch has improved as a late bloomer in the AHL.