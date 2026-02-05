Keller scored an empty-net goal, supplied an assist and placed three shots on net in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Keller picked up a secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's power-play goal before later finding twine himself against Detroit's empty net. With one of each in Wednesday's victory, Keller is up to 17 goals, 37 assists, 152 shots on net and 22 blocked shots across 57 games played this season. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, the 27-year-old winger has eight multi-point performances and 21 points overall through 17 games. Utah's captain has consistently displayed his big-game potential all season long en route to his current point total of 54, which leads the team and ties him for 35th in the NHL. He'll stay active during the Olympic break with Team USA before returning to the Mammoth, who are looking to secure the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference this season.