Keller recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Keller participated in the build-up of Logan Cooley's power-play goal in the first period and later evened things up with a snap shot late in the second frame. Keller has been on fire of late and after going three straight games without a point between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15, he's now recorded six points over his last two contests (two goals, four helpers).