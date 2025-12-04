Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Collects three points Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.
Keller earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 12 versus the Sabres. The 27-year-old forward has struggled to find his usual consistency, but Wednesday's effort could be a springboard to stronger offense for him. He's at nine goals, 16 helpers, eight power-play points, 84 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 28 appearances this season.
More News
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Nets tying goal•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Tallies assist Thursday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Gains two points Wednesday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Finds twine in loss•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Two points including OT winner•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Posts trio of points Thursday•