Keller scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

Keller earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 12 versus the Sabres. The 27-year-old forward has struggled to find his usual consistency, but Wednesday's effort could be a springboard to stronger offense for him. He's at nine goals, 16 helpers, eight power-play points, 84 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 28 appearances this season.