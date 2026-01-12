Keller notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Keller has been a playmaking machine in January, earning a goal and nine helpers over six games this month. He had a hand in both of the Mammoth's goals in this close contest. Keller is up to 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists), 128 shots on net and a plus-11 rating across 46 appearances this season.