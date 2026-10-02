Keller notched two power-play assists, fired four shots on goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Keller will likely be among the Mammoth's most productive players when the season ends. The 28-year-old stood out with an 88-point regular season in 2025-26, though that was a little weaker than his 90-point effort from the year before. At his best, he's a 30-goal, 90-point threat who can approach 30 power-play points. He'll also average nearly three shots per game from a top-line role.