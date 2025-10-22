Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Dishes pair of assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
This was Keller's third straight multi-point effort. The 27-year-old winger is up to two goals, seven assists, 17 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances this season. He started a little slow, but there's no denying he's found his game fairly quickly and should continue to be a point-per-game threat for the remainder of the campaign.
More News
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Another multi-point effort•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Four-point burst in win•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Scores in regular-season finale•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Shines with four points•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Slings helper Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Earns two points in win•