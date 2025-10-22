Keller logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

This was Keller's third straight multi-point effort. The 27-year-old winger is up to two goals, seven assists, 17 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances this season. He started a little slow, but there's no denying he's found his game fairly quickly and should continue to be a point-per-game threat for the remainder of the campaign.