Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Dishes two helpers in Game 5 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Keller has earned five points (one goal, four assists) in this series, all coming over the last three games. The 27-year-old has added 14 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five playoff contests. The Mammoth will need to lean on their captain for a must-win Game 6 on Friday.
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