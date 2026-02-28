Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Earns three points Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Keller extended his point streak to four games (two goals, six assists). The 27-year-old forward has earned a power-play helper in each of his last three outings as well. He's up to 18 goals, 40 assists, 17 power-play points, 159 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 59 appearances in a top-line role.
