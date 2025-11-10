Keller scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Keller tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period, but the Mammoth weren't able to keep pace after that. Outside of a good week in October, Keller has been unusually inconsistent this season -- he has just three points over his last eight games. The 27-year-old is up to six goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances on the year.