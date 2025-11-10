Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.
Keller tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period, but the Mammoth weren't able to keep pace after that. Outside of a good week in October, Keller has been unusually inconsistent this season -- he has just three points over his last eight games. The 27-year-old is up to six goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances on the year.
More News
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Two points including OT winner•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Posts trio of points Thursday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Dishes pair of assists in win•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Another multi-point effort•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Four-point burst in win•
-
Hockey Club's Clayton Keller: Scores in regular-season finale•