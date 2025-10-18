Keller scored a goal on three shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Keller had been limited to a single assist over the Mammoth's first four games. He broke out by assisting on all three of Nick Schmaltz's goals before scoring one of his own. Keller is too talented to stay quiet for long on offense, especially when he's in a top-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit. He's produced five points, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over five outings this season as he looks to replicate last year's 30-goal, 90-point effort from 81 appearances.