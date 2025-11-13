Keller scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Keller has three goals and two helpers over his last five games. The 27-year-old was involved in the Mammoth's last two goals in this contest to help solidify the team's lead. For the season, Keller is up to seven goals, 17 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 17 appearances. Consistency hasn't been the theme so far, as he's gotten on the scoresheet in just eight outings, including six multi-point efforts.