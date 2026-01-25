Keller scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Keller has racked up four goals, 13 assists, 30 shots and a plus-16 rating over 11 contests in January. The 27-year-old winger struggled for consistency early in the season, but this hot stretch, which has been going for over a month, has gotten him back on track. The American has 50 points (16 goals, 34 helpers), 142 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 51 appearances.