Keller notched two assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Keller is bearing the load for the Mammoth's offense while three of the team's usual top-six forwards are out. To his credit, he's done well with a goal and 10 assists over seven outings in November despite the injuries piling up around him. Keller is at five goals, 22 assists, 56 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 21 contests this season. He tends to be fairly durable, having missed just five total games over the last four years combined.