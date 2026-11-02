Keller had two power-play assists, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Keller was able to assist on goals for Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev, but the Mammoth's top line got caved in at even strength. Keller continues to contribute well on offense with a goal and six helpers over his last six games. He's up to four goals, 14 assists, 36 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 15 appearances. He's earned 12 of his 18 points on the power play, which has been a strength for Utah this season.