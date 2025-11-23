Keller scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The eight shots were a season high for Keller, and he made them count by ending a four-game goal drought at 11:15 of the second period. The 27-year-old has four tallies and four assists over 11 contests in November -- while that's fine production, it's not quite at the level Keller is known for. Overall, the winger has eight goals, 20 points, 63 shots and a plus-1 rating across 22 appearances this season.