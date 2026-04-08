Keller scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Keller reached the 80-point mark on the season with this effort. He set up a Nick Schmaltz goal midway through the second period and then cashed in on a power play 33 seconds into the extra session. Keller has been as expected in a top-line role with 26 goals, including a career-best six game-winners, 54 assists, 218 shots on net, 32 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 77 appearances.