Keller set up all three Utah goals in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Tuesday. He fired five shots.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. Keller has six points -- all assists -- four power-play assists and 12 shots in this span. He leads Utah in points with 21 on the season (four goals, 17 assists; 16 games played), and sits fourth in the NHL in helpers and top-10 in overall scoring. Keller is cycling through an interesting pattern that may belpful for you to know. Since he opened the season on a four-game streak, Keller has been held off the score sheet once and than gone on three, four-game cycles that start with being held off the score sheet for one game and then putting up points in the next three before repeating that cycle. This may be valuable in daily formats at some point in the future.