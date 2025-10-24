Keller scored two goals, dished out an assist and had two shots on target during Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Keller sniped a goal past Jordan Binnington in the final minute of Thursday's second period before finding the back of an empty net to cement the win. The two scores, plus a power-play helper on Nick Schmaltz's tally, raised his season totals to four goals, eight assists and 19 shots on net through eight games this year. Building off a career-best, 90-point season from a year ago, Keller is soaring up the NHL point leaderboard and is now tied for sixth in total tallies. Alongside Nick Schmaltz on Utah's top line, Keller is in a prime position to challenge for the 90-point mark once again while he looks to help get the Mammoth into the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20, when the franchise lived in Arizona.