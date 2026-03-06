Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Pots goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Keller doubled Utah's lead with a backhander at the 8:03 mark of the second period. The veteran is up 19 goals on the season, and he's been very productive of late with points in six of his last seven contests, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight helpers) in that span.
More News
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Two helpers in DC•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Earns three points Friday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Adds two points in win•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Scores winning goal Wednesday•