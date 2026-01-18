Keller notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Keller didn't score, extending his goal drought to eight games, but he was a big part of solidifying this win. He set up Nate Schmidt on the game-winner at 14:30 of the third period and Lawson Crouse just 42 seconds later for an insurance tally. During the goal drought, Keller still has 10 assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-10 rating. The captain is up to 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists), 133 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 49 appearances.