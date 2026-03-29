Keller notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Keller helped out on tallies by Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz. While Keller has gone five games without a goal, he's earned six assists in that span to stay productive on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 51 assists, 209 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 74 appearances this season. He's topped 70 points in four straight campaigns and could take a run at reaching 80 if he stays hot over the last few weeks of the season.