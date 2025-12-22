Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Scores, assists Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
Keller scored the game-winning goal just 13 seconds into overtime with a slap shot that went straight past Connor Hellebuyck. It was Keller's second goal in his last three games, but he's been a tad inconsistent of late -- he has failed to crack the scoresheet in six of his 12 contests in December.
