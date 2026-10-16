Keller scored two goals on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Keller's first goal was a power-play tally, and he added an empty-netter to seal the win. The 28-year-old is off to a fantastic start this year, having gotten on the scoresheet in seven of eight contests so far. He has three goals, eight assists, 21 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Keller is a three-time 30-goal scorer, so he should have no trouble filling the net from a top-line role for the Mammoth.