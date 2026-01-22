Keller scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Keller finally snapped his eight-game goal drought Wednesday, and he came through at a time when the Mammoth needed him the most. His third-period goal tied the game with only 35 seconds left in the contest, and he later added the game-winning goal at the 2:01 mark in overtime. Keller has 15 goals on the season, and he has been productive even when he wasn't finding the back of the net. He has posted 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 10 games since the beginning of January.