Keller had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

With the points, Keller extended his season-opening point streak to four games (one goal, six assists). Five of the seven points, including Tuesday's goal, have come with the man advantage. Keller is coming off an 88-point campaign in 2025-26, with 225 shots, 27 power-play points and a plus-21 rating, and he has put up at least 86 points in three of his last four seasons. He has also delivered at least 218 blocks in his last four campaigns. Keller is as much a fantasy lock as anyone right now. His first century mark could come this season.