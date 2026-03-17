default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Keller scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Keller snapped a five-game goal drought with a snap shot at the 12:11 mark of the first period to even the score 1-1. This was Keller's 20th goal of the season, and it allowed him to also end a three-game point skid. Despite the cold streak of late, Keller remains one of Utah's best players and has 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 68 games this season.

More News