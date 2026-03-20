Keller scored two goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Keller's two goals came within the first 6:05 of the contest. He's heating up again with three tallies over his last two outings after going five games without a goal. The 27-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 67 points, 194 shots on net and a plus-24 rating over 69 appearances. He'll need a big surge to get to the 30-goal mark for the fourth year in a row, but Keller remains a reliable source of offense on the Mammoth's top line.