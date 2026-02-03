Keller registered two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Keller ended a four-game dry spell with assists on goals by Lawson Course and Nick Schmaltz. The 27-year-old Keller is up to 16 goals, 52 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 56 appearances this season. He's capable of long surges on offense, so getting back to a point-per-game pace isn't out of question.