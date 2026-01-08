Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Supplies pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Keller notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.
Keller set up first-period tallies by Lawson Crouse and John Marino, which was all the Mammoth needed in the win. This was Keller's fourth multi-point effort in his last nine outings, a span in which he has three goals and seven assists. For the season, the captain is up to 13 goals, 25 helpers, 122 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances, which puts him on pace for his lowest point output since 2021-22.
More News
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Three-point effort in rout•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Scores, assists Sunday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Two-point effort in Detroit•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Tallies pair of points•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Collects three points Wednesday•
-
Mammoth's Clayton Keller: Nets tying goal•