Keller notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Keller set up first-period tallies by Lawson Crouse and John Marino, which was all the Mammoth needed in the win. This was Keller's fourth multi-point effort in his last nine outings, a span in which he has three goals and seven assists. For the season, the captain is up to 13 goals, 25 helpers, 122 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances, which puts him on pace for his lowest point output since 2021-22.